Weirs Being Installed in Sweltzer Creek, to Keep Water Levels Healthy in Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – From Cultus Lake Community Association – This is an annual event. The weirs are being installed in Sweltzer Creek, this will keep water levels in Cultus Lake from dropping during the dry summer months.

“A weir is a type of small dam built across a stream or river to control and raise water levels, essentially acting as a barrier that allows water to flow over the top. Weirs are commonly used for water level management, measuring water flow, and preventing flooding.”

