Lunch At Allen’s 2025 Farewell Tour in Chilliwack – Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church, Marc Jordan and Ian Thomas – Thursday June 12 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – They have been to Chilliwack in the past (2017 and 2021), but as the saying goes ‘all good things must come to an end’ and so it is with Lunch At Allen’s, who will embark on a country-wide Farewell Tour beginning in Atlantic Canada this October. Coming together in 2004, for what was meant to be a one-off 8-date tour presented as a song-writer’s circle, the four renowned artists discovered a soul-warming joie de vivre in performing together … and so began 20 years of camaraderie touring the country coast to coast.

Lunch At Allen’s is a musical powerhouse comprising four remarkable Canadian talents: Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church, Marc Jordan and Ian Thomas. As individuals, they have written for or sung on over 25,000,000 CDs, penning hits for Josh Groban, Chicago, Bonnie Raitt, America, Santana, Cher and Rod Stewart, as well as Murray’s Farmer’s Song, Marc’s Marina Del Rey and Ian’s Painted Ladies, just to name a few. These three artists have come together adding the incredible voice of Cindy Church (Quartette, Great Western Orchestra) to form Lunch At Allen’s. Attending their stage show is to embark on an intimate musical journey replete with laughter and personal anecdotes, familiar favourites and new material, fashioning an unforgettable evening’s entertainment …from their hearts …to your soul.

HUB International Theatre

$83.75 – All Seats

June 12, 2025 – 7:30 pm