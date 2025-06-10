Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor – Top Canadian at 2025 RBC Canadian Open

Toronto/Abbotsford – (with files from Golf Canada) – Ryan Fox made a birdie putt on the fourth extra hole to defeat Sam Burns and win the RBC Canadian Open. It is his second win in five weeks on the PGA Tour. He defeated two others in a playoff to win the Myrtle Beach Classic last month. It was the 23rd time the tournament has been decided in a playoff, and it’s the seventh playoff on the PGA Tour this season. Burns sat on the lead for some two hours before Fox made a birdie from 18 feet out on the final hole to force extra holes. They played the 18th hole at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley two times – each time finishing with pars – before the PGA Tour moved the pin position from far left to front right for the third extra hole. On the fourth time down the fairway, Fox hit a 3-wood to within 7 feet of the pin while Burns pulled his 3-wood and left himself about 50 feet for eagle. He then missed his 11-foot birdie try by a foot, giving Fox two putts to clinch the title. The win also earned Fox a trip to this week’s U.S. Open after he climbed into the top 60 in the world ranking. For Burns, it’s his fifth career runner-up finish and his third top-10 result at the RBC Canadian Open in four starts. …For the third straight year, eight Canadians made the cut – the most in tournament history since 1983

Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor, who won this event in 2023, earned the Rivermead Cup as the lowest scoring Canadian at the tournament. …Corey Conners finished first in driving accuracy, including hitting all 14 fairways in round two, and was top 10 in Shots Gained: Off the Tee this week …Adam Hadwin posted his best result in an individual event since February. …Taylor Pendrith was third in Shots Gained: Around the Green and top-5 in Driving Distance, recording the sixth longest drive of the tournament (370 yds) …Mackenzie Hughes earned a spot in the final Signature Event of the season by finishing fourth in the Aon Swing 5 list. …Mike Weir established a record with his 32nd consecutive start at the RBC Canadian Open, which also ties him for most appearances at the tournament with George Cumming, the first Canadian to ever win the tournameht in 1905.

