Two Mission Teenage Girls Assaulted by Masked Man

Mission – Two teenaged girls were assaulted by a masked man in a park in Mission on Friday night.

Mission RCMP were called to Centennial Park just after 9 pm on June 6, after people witnessed the incident and stepped in to help. The girls – aged 15 and 16 – were near the intersection of Taulbut Street and 11th Avenue when a masked man kicked one of the girls off her E-scooter, causing her to fall to the ground, and also pushed the other girl to the ground. The man attempted to take the girl’s scooter, but left it and instead stole an iPhone from one of the girls, which had fallen onto the ground. It was still daylight at the time and there were numerous other people in the park and outside in the area. A good neighbour ran up to intervene, and the offender ran off in the direction of 14th Avenue, but was not located. Fortunately, the girls only suffered minor physical injuries, although it was certainly a traumatic experience for them.

The offender is described as a Caucasian male, wearing a ski mask, black hoody with a large red or orange logo on the front, black skinny jeans, and black shoes. He was not known to the girls. Photos of the man are being released in hopes that someone will recognize him and notify police. Anyone that does recognize this individual, or that saw someone matching his description in the area on Friday night and can provide more information about his last known whereabouts is asked to immediately call Mission RCMP, 604-826-7161, file 25-6584. Residents in the area of Grand Street and 14th Avenue are also asked to check their CCTV footage from 8:50 pm to 9:20 pm on Friday June 6, in case the offender was captured on camera.

2025 Mission RCMP June Assault on Teens