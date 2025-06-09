Skip to content

Chilliwack Man Went to Car Dealership After Winning $675,000 from Set for Life

Fraser Valley – Gordon McIvor was early for a doctor’s appointment and decided to drop into the drugstore nearby to buy some mints. On a whim, he purchased a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket and won a free play. It turns out that the free play ticket ended up scoring him the game’s top prize of $675,000.

“I decided to take the free play ticket to the doctor’s office and scratched it there,” recalled McIvor. “I then took it back to the retailer to check. Everyone in the doctor’s office knew I won, and they were all looking at me, so it was kind of funny.”

The Chilliwack resident first shared the news of his win with his wife. “I went to a car dealership soon after I found out! My wife and I had been talking about getting a used car. I called her from the dealership saying we can get a new one and told her about the win. She thought I was full of it.”

Apart from buying a new card, McIvor plans to help his daughter with a down payment for a home and purchasing a newer vehicle. He is also thinking of upgrading his RV.

On how it feels to win?

“I was stoic. I remained calm after winning and everyone in the doctor’s office was asking me how I was so calm!”  

The winning ticket was purchased and validated at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Vedder Road in Chilliwack.

