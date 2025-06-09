BUSINESS – Molson Coors Chilliwack Gears Up For Summer, Rises To The Challenges (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – In 2019, the Chilliwack economy received a major boost, as Molson Coors announced that it would be leaving its once iconic Burrard Street Home in Vancouver, for Chilliwack.

The plant was built off Highway 1 and Vedder Road and now stands as a must see when you drive through the Wack.

Remember in 2019, COVID was rearing its head. Could the long time legendary brewer withstand the strain on the economy?

They did.

Fast forward to 2025, and with aluminum tariffs with the USA, would that pose an issue. No! Now for the record, Molson Coors only ships their local product to Western Canada and it does not cross the 49th parallel. Thus, no worry on tariffs.

Recently FVN teamed with Molson Coors for an update on the plant, as it gears up for the 2025 summer season with beer and cooler products. NOTE the art work on the exterior silos is not only a landmark, some think it houses beer. Nope. That’s inside. The silos hold barley, which comes from various Canadian locations.

David Hamel is the General Manager for Molson Coors operations for Western Canada.

A few notes:

Summertime is upon us—and for Molson Coors Beverage Company, this isn’t just any season. It’s the season.

Last year, half of Molson Coors’ annual volume—across both beer and ready-to-drink beverages—was shipped between May and September. It’s the busiest, most exciting time of year—and the result of months of planning, collaboration, and passion.

But it’s not as simple as filling a can and boxing it up for shelves. Behind every sip is a story—of long-standing partnerships with Canadian farmers, thousands of Canadian employees and 9 breweries across the country, and commitment to quality in every ingredient and every step.

From May to September, Molson Coors ships approximately 70 million 12 packs across our portfolio of brands in Canada—that’s a whole lot of summer refreshment!

This work matters because Molson Coors’ roots in Canada run deep.

Founded in 1786 on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, Molson Coors has been part of the fabric of this country for 239 years. It’s grown and evolved with Canadians, adapting to changing tastes while honouring the brewing traditions that built its legacy.

From iconic favourites like Molson Canadian, Coors Light, and Miller Lite, to craft and specialty brews like Creemore Springs and Blue Moon, Molson Coors’ portfolio is brewed for moments that matter—especially those long summer days shared with friends and family.

From field to fridge: Brewed in Canada

Molson Coors takes pride in sourcing barley from Canadian Prairie growers—many of them 4th and 5th generation growers. Each year, Molson Coors sources around 70,000 tons of top-quality Canadian Prairie barley to make the products it sells in Canada.

Thanks to efficient irrigation methods and deep agricultural know-how, these Canadian farms grow some of the best barley in the world—and they’re all supported by a dedicated Molson Coors team who support the process from breeding to grain storage.

Take the can on your table. That wasn’t made overnight. Molson Coors started thinking about summer 9 months in advance.

While most people are focused on the holidays, Molson Coors is already laying groundwork for its busiest season of the year. By April and May, the final pieces come together—and when summer hits, they hit the gas.

Because once Molson Coors is in peak season, things move fast—really fast.

Molson Coors is on track to produce around 8 million cans per week in the Molson Coors Fraser Valley brewery from May to September. Each product brewed with care and built on months of preparation.

It takes a team—and Molson Coors has been building theirs for months.