UPDATE – No Fatalities After Light Plane Crash Near Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Fortunately, no one was killed after a light plane crashed into a farmers field outside of Chilliwack.

Two people were taken to hospital.

The plane went into a field off Highway 1 and Prest Road, around 4:30PM Saturday June 7.

RCMP have taken over the investigation.

FVN has reached out to the TSB Transportation Safety Board, for more information. They sent a statement to FVN: “The TSB was notified and gathered preliminary information. We received photographs of the site and have since released the scene to local authorities. The occurrence involved an amateur-built amphibious aircraft with two people on board. First responders attended the scene.”

2025 Chilliwack Plane Crash Prest Road and Highway 1 – June 7 – Facebook