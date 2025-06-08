AbbyPD Working With MCFD – Impaired Driver with 10 Month Old in Vehicle

Abbotsford – On Saturday night (June 7), AbbyPD officers were actively engaged in proactive traffic enforcement across Abbotsford. Their efforts led to the arrest of three prohibited drivers and the removal of eight impaired drivers from our roads. In addition, 15 violation tickets were issued for various infractions.

One particularly concerning incident involved an impaired driver who had their 10-month-old child in the vehicle.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) has been notified.