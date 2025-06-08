Abbotsford Canucks Advance to the AHL Calder Cup (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Canucks defeated the Texas Stars 4-2 and win the West Conference final 4-2 at the Abbotssford Centre on Sunday night (June 8 ).

This is the first time that either franchise (the old Heat and the current Canucks) have ever advanced to the Calder Cup.

The Canucks now face the Charlotte Checkers for the Calder Cup.

Games 1 and 2 will be in Charlotte on June 13 and 15.

Games 3, 4 and if necessary 5 are June 17, 19 and 21.

Tickets are now available. GET TICKETS | bit.ly/4kuicPg

Flo Hockey will have TV coverage. Sportsnet 650 will have radio broadcasts.

This is the culmination of a historic playoff run and season, and the atmosphere at the Abbotsford Centre has never been better! From overtime wins to legendary performances, the energy has been palpable. The fans have created a true home ice-advantage, with Abbotsford posting an 8-2 record at home during the playoffs, following an impressive 24-11-0-1 home record during the regular season.

AHL Calder Cup Schedule 2025

THE STARS ARE OUT! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GT2a2nWYcd — X – Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) June 9, 2025