UPDATE on Motorhome Fire Next to Shell Station by Bridal Falls (VIDEO)

Bridal Falls – At approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday June 7, 2025, the Chilliwack Fire Department was requested to provide mutual aid support for a motorhome fire that had extended to a fuel station. The restaurant was damaged as well.

Firefighters from hall 2 responded to assist the Popkum Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries to Chilliwack Fire Department personnel. The fire is under investigation by the Popkum Fire Department.