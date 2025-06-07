Skip to content

UPDATE on Motorhome Fire Next to Shell Station by Bridal Falls (VIDEO)

Home
FIRE
UPDATE on Motorhome Fire Next to Shell Station by Bridal Falls (VIDEO)

Bridal Falls – At approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday June 7, 2025, the Chilliwack Fire Department was requested to provide mutual aid support for a motorhome fire that had extended to a fuel station. The restaurant was damaged as well.
Firefighters from hall 2 responded to assist the Popkum Fire Department.
There were no reported injuries to Chilliwack Fire Department personnel. The fire is under investigation by the Popkum Fire Department.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts

Chiefs Sign Laurette, Aquire Mahar

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the signing of 2005-born goaltender Ben Laurette for the 2025-26 season. Laurette, a 6’4 goaltender from Calgary, Alberta, comes