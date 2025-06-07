UPDATE 10 AM Saturday – Coquihalla Remains Closed Due To Sinkhole

Coquihalla – 10 AM Saturday Update – Drive BC – #BCHwy5 remains closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to emergency sink hole repairs. Next update is 4:00 PM PDT Saturday. Please note this is NOT an estimated time of reopening.

⛔️ REMINDER – #BCHwy5 remains closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to emergency sink hole repairs. Next update is 4:00 PM PDT. Please note this is NOT an estimated time of reopening. #Coquihalla pic.twitter.com/6qCkoDiwpr — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 7, 2025

Friday Update – On Thursday evening, a sinkhole in the northbound lane on the Coquihalla, shut down that direction between Hope and Marritt.

It grew progressively worse on Friday. According to CityNews 1130 , a pipeline issue caused the problem under the highway.

The highway will be closed in both directions between #Merritt and #HopeBC due to emergency sink hole repairs.

From DriveBC 4:30PM Friday – Highway 5 (Coquihalla South), southbound. Road construction work planned between Exit 217: Zopkios Brake Check and Exit 202: Portia (2 km south of Great Bear Snowshed). Starting Fri Jun 6 at 9:00 PM PDT. Road closure planned. Assessment planned. Urgent sink hole repairs needed. Southbound closed Merritt to Hope. Use Highway 1 or 3 as alternates. No commercial vehicles on Highway 8. Next update time Sat Jun 7 at 10:00 AM PDT. Last updated Fri Jun 6 at 3:19 PM PDT. (DBC-77674)

2025 Fraser Valley Road Report Tam Hagan Facebook

Coquihalla Great Bear Snowshed – South Highway 5 at the Great Bear Snowshed, looking south June 2025