UFV Golf Teams Finish Fifth and Sixth at Canadian University/ College Championship

Kamloops – The UFV Cascades women’s and men’s golf teams wrapped up a grueling four round stretch on Friday at the 2025 Canadian University/ College Championship with fifth and sixth place finishes respectively at the Rivershore Golf Links in Kamloops.



The event is the final of the season for UFV, and the final tournament for Lucy Park , Avery Biggar , and Eli Greene in their Cascades careers.



The women’s squad took home their fifth place finish after carding a team score of +89 in the four count three competition. The Cascades ended five strokes back of the Laval Rouge et Or for the fourth spot, while the top three spots went to Canada West rivals UBC, UBC Okanagan, and the University of Victoria.



Individually, Coral Hamade was the top finisher from UFV, landing in a tie for 12th after posting rounds of 82, 77, 79, and 78 to finish at +28. Morgan Best finished just behind in a tie for 14th at +30 (75, 78, 84, 81). Park’s +32 (83, 79, 78, 80) and Avery Biggar’s +46 (82, 80, 85, 87) rounded out the Cascades’ women’s scores in their final competition with the squad.



On the men’s side the Cascade finished just seven strokes off the podium in the five count four team event, as they ended the tournament at a combined +33 to land in sixth place. UBC, Victoria, and Laval took home the team medals at the event.



Greene led the individual finishers from UFV ending in a tie for tenth at -1 (75, 71, 73, 74). An eagle on the second-to-last hole from Andrew Biggar moved him under par for the final round and helped him jump into a tie for 15th at +2 (75, 72, 73, 70), while Brett Bateman ended at +14 to finish tied for 34th (79, 73, 74, 76). Hayden Prive’s +21 (79, 79, 77, 74) and Lucas O’Dell’s +23 (82, 77, 76, 76) saw them close out the tournament in 44th and 45threspectively.



The full leaderboard and results can be seen here.