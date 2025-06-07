Chiefs Sign Laurette, Aquire Mahar

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the signing of 2005-born goaltender Ben Laurette for the 2025-26 season. Laurette, a 6’4 goaltender from Calgary, Alberta, comes to the Chiefs after an excellent season with the Melville Millionaires in the SJHL. He put up stellar numbers in both regular season and playoff competition, with a 2.01 goals against average and a .930 save % in the regular season, to go along with a 2.16 goals against average and a .927 save % in the playoffs.

“We are thrilled to add Ben to our group for the upcoming season.” Said Chiefs Associate Coach and Director of Hockey Development Brad Rihela. “Our hockey ops staff did a lot of research on Ben, and our goaltending department is thrilled with his game. We feel he will really solidify our goaltending group as we look to continue building on the season we just had.”

“I’m extremely excited and honoured to be joining the Chilliwack Chiefs organization. I can’t wait to get things started and be able to contribute to the winning culture they have built over the years. I would like to thank the coaching staff for believing in me and for providing me with this opportunity in my final season of junior hockey.” Said the net minder.

And, in 2024, The Chilliwack Chiefs signed 2004-born defenceman Tucker Shedd. Shedd, who comes in at 6’0 and 196 lbs, joined the Chiefs after 110 games played in the USHL.

Now, Chilliwack acquires forward Caleb Mahar (06) from Salmon Arm as future considerations from the Jan. 22 trade which saw defender Tucker Shedd (04) join the Silverbacks. Mahar, an Air Force commit, had 3-4-7 in 46 GP with Salmon Arm in 2024-25.