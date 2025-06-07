Abbotsford Canucks To Host Remainder Of The 2025 AHL Western Conference Finals

Abbotsford – The moment is here, Abbotsford! Your Abbotsford Canucks are returning home hungry to finish what they’ve started and secure a spot in the Calder Cup Finals. Leading the Western Conference Finals series 3-2 over the Texas Stars, the team is set to host Game 6 on Sunday, June 8 at 6:00pm PT, and Game 7 (if necessary) on Monday, June 9 at 7:00pm PT at the Abbotsford Centre.

This is your chance to be part of an epic showdown between the two best teams in the Western Conference, with the Calder Cup Finals on the line! Tickets are on sale now, starting at just $44! Purchase your tickets today HERE!

The team delivered a thrilling double-overtime win in Game 4, courtesy of a goal from Danila Klimovich. After falling short in Games 3 and 5, the stage is now set for an exciting finish to the series.

The energy at the Abbotsford Centre has been unmatched this season, thanks to the unwavering support of our fans. From a 24-11-0-1 regular season home record to an impressive 7-2 playoff mark, Abbotsford’s home-ice advantage has been a force to be reckoned with. The team has felt your energy every step of the way, and now it’s time to turn up the volume even louder and bring the noise!

Gear up and showcase your Abbotsford pride with official playoff t-shirts, starting at just $24 at the Team Store! Let’s show the AHL what the growing Field of Green looks like when a spot in the Calder Cup Finals is on the line!

Upcoming Schedule

Game 6 at Abbotsford Centre – Sunday, June 8 at 6:00pm PT

*Game 7 at Abbotsford Centre – Monday, June 9 at 7:00pm PT

*If necessary

Can’t make it in person? Catch all the action live on AHLTV via FloHockey and follow the team’s Calder Cup journey from anywhere.