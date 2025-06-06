Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” June 6

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
MCMULLAN, Ryan
Age: 49
Height: 5’9” ft
Weight: 190lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x4
Warrant in effect: May 20, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
WALTERS, Trevor
Age: 33
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 161lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Dangerous Operation of Conveyance and Driving While Prohibited x2
Warrant in effect: May 20, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack