Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” June 6

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

MCMULLAN, Ryan

Age: 49

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 190lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x4

Warrant in effect: May 20, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

WALTERS, Trevor

Age: 33

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 161lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Dangerous Operation of Conveyance and Driving While Prohibited x2

Warrant in effect: May 20, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack