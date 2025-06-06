Coquihalla May Not Open Until Sometime Saturday Due To Sinkhole

Coquihalla – On Thursday evening, a sinkhole in the northbound lane on the Coquihalla, shut down that direction between Hope and Marritt.

It grew progressively worse on Friday.

The highway will be closed in both directions between #Merritt and #HopeBC at 9:00 PM Friday night due to emergency sink hole repairs.

From DriveBC 4:30PM Friday – Highway 5 (Coquihalla South), southbound. Road construction work planned between Exit 217: Zopkios Brake Check and Exit 202: Portia (2 km south of Great Bear Snowshed). Starting Fri Jun 6 at 9:00 PM PDT. Road closure planned. Assessment planned. Urgent sink hole repairs needed. Southbound closed Merritt to Hope. Use Highway 1 or 3 as alternates. No commercial vehicles on Highway 8. Next update time Sat Jun 7 at 10:00 AM PDT. Last updated Fri Jun 6 at 3:19 PM PDT. (DBC-77674)

Coquihalla Great Bear Snowshed – South Highway 5 at the Great Bear Snowshed, looking south June 2025