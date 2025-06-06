Celebrating Eid – Friday June 6

Fraser Valley – From Zeeshan N Khan Stream Foundation: Eid Mubarak!!

GulRukh and I send our warmest wishes to you and your families on this special occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Eid is a beautiful reminder of community, compassion, and caring for those in need. It’s a time to come together, reflect, and extend a helping hand to others.

It’s a workday Eid for many of us this year, we took this photo before heading out for our regular work and school routines. But the spirit of Eid continues, with heartfelt gatherings and celebrations planned from tonight through Sunday.

May this Eid bring peace, unity, and joy to everyone in our diverse and vibrant community.

Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Eid al-Adha:

“Today, Muslims in British Columbia and around the world will gather to celebrate the holiest days in the Muslim calendar.

“Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, commemorates the devotion of the Prophet Ibrahim.

“Muslims will gather to pray at their local mosque, to share meals with loved ones and to provide food to people in need. The values of charity and kindliness are central to the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

“Eid al-Adha also marks the conclusion of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage made by Muslims to the Holy City of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

“This joyous and sacred celebration offers an opportunity for all of us to reflect on how fortunate we are in British Columbia to have diverse and vibrant Muslim communities with connections to every corner of the world. Those communities make tremendous contributions in making our province a better place.

“To all who celebrate – Eid Mubarak!”