Amazon Launches YXX1 Storage and Distribution Centre in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows – On June 6, Amazon announced the launch of YXX1, the company’s first storage and distribution fulfilment centre in British Columbia. YXX1 expands Amazon’s logistics network in Western Canada while engaging local suppliers and bringing good jobs to the community.



Amazon storage and distribution centres are specialized facilities that store, manage, and distribute inventory to regional fulfilment centres, allowing them to fulfil a wider selection of customer orders at the fastest-possible delivery speeds. Measuring 825,000 square feet, YXX1 has more than 100 employees at launch, who work with powered industrial trucks and the latest Amazon fulfilment technology to stow, pick and ship millions of items.

YYX1 is Amazon’s fifth fulfilment centre in British Columbia, where the company also operates six delivery stations, a sortation centre and an AMXL delivery station. Vancouver is also home to one of Amazon’s two corporate Tech Hubs in Canada. Amazon has more than 10,000 regular full- and part-time employees in British Columbia.



“As Amazon’s first storage and distribution centre in British Columbia, YXX1 marks an important milestone for our business,” said SureshKumar Aruchamy, Regional Director of Operations at Amazon. “The strategic location of YXX1 in the Lower Mainland significantly reinforces Amazon’s ability to deliver to local customers at our fastest speeds ever while creating good jobs and investing in the local economy. We are proud to offer employees competitive pay, leading benefits and the opportunity to build in-demand skills to grow their careers.”

“Amazon’s investment in our region has created valuable jobs and economic opportunities for the region and local community, while also supporting Canadian businesses through their strong commitment to customer service,” said Nicole MacDonald, Mayor of Pitt Meadows. “Furthermore, Amazon’s partnership and generous support for bike repair stations to be installed throughout the city, demonstrates the company’s commitment to community well-being and sustainable transportation. We appreciate their continued engagement and investment.”



As part of Amazon’s commitment to investing in the local economy, the company has engaged more than 10 British Columbia- and Canada-based businesses on the construction and ongoing operations of YXX1, including Graham Construction and Engineering (construction management services); BGIS (facility management); Woodbridge (wooden pallets); Tenaquip (warehouse supplies); Can-tec Electrical (electrical services); and Work Authority, Mark’s Commercial, Levitt Safety and Big K Brand Clothing (safety clothing and equipment).

“YXX1 represents an investment in the region’s economy through the engagement of local businesses, subcontractors, and suppliers in the delivery of the project. Graham Construction is proud to have partnered with Amazon for the YXX1 SDC facility,” said Jeremaya Woytowich Operations Manager, Buildings – British Columbia.

Amazon Donates $35,000 for Bike Repair Stations in Pitt Meadows

As part of Amazon’s commitment to sustainability, the company is donating $35,000 to install bike repair stations throughout Pitt Meadows. The stations will be strategically placed along the most travelled routes—including the Pitt River Greenway, major commuter paths, and the urban core—ensuring residents and visitors can maintain their bikes, scooters, e-scooters, and even strollers with confidence. This initiative aligns with Pitt Meadows’ Connected Communities Strategy, Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan, and Active Transportation initiatives. By investing in this infrastructure, the community is reducing barriers to active transportation, promoting healthier lifestyles, creating a quieter and cleaner urban environment, and taking meaningful action toward climate goals. The versatile stations will make Pitt Meadows more accessible and inclusive for everyone, serving both residents and the many Amazon employees who bike or scooter through the area daily.

Career Development and Benefits at Amazon

Amazon provides eligible operations employees with access to educational opportunities through upskilling programs like Career Choice, a paid benefit that allows them to grow their careers by building the skills needed for today’s most in-demand fields, including Transportation, Technology, and Administration and Business Services. Career Choice is offered in partnership with more than 20 educational institutions across Canada. To date, more than 8,000 frontline employees across Amazon’s Canadian fulfillment network have participated in the program.



Regular full- and part-time Amazon employees also receive competitive benefits, including medical, vision and dental coverage and a group RRSP plan.



$2 Billion Invested Globally in Workplace Safety

The safety of Amazon’s employees is—and always will be—the company’s top priority. Amazon has invested over $2 billion globally in safety initiatives since 2019. In 2025 alone, Amazon has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in technologies, resources, training, and programs to further its safety efforts.



For information about future career opportunities at Amazon facilities in British Columbia, including YXX1, interested candidates can visit www.amazon.ca/canadahourlyjobs.



About Amazon

