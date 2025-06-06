2025 BCHL Annual General Meeting Recap Included Expansion, Relocation

Richmond (BCHL) – The BCHL Board of Governors met on May 29 and 30 in Richmond, B.C. for the league’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), where several important items were discussed.

Education Initiatives

The governors discussed the league’s new Academic Readiness Program, designed to be the gold standard for preparing student athletes for the classroom.

The program focuses on team and league mandates, academic partnerships, as well as the league’s track record as the number-one producer of collegiate athletes in all of Canada. It aims to ensure every BCHL athlete has the necessary resources and support to succeed on and off the ice.

Further details about the Academic Readiness Program will be shared in a follow-up release.

League Growth

The Board of Governors discussed in detail plans to continue league growth through expansion and increase the BCHL’s reach throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

While no expansion franchise is imminent, the Governors reiterated their desire to add franchises in the near future, as well as a plan to implement a long-term growth strategy, while ensuring the on-ice product remains strong.

This will include working with current members who wish to relocate their franchise.

Executive of the Year

For the second year in a row, Trail Smoke Eaters owner and Chairman of the Board of Governors Rich Murphy was voted by his peers as the Executive of the Year.

Along with his wife Annie, the Murphys have owned the Smoke Eaters since 2016. 2024-25 was his first season as Board Chair after he was elected to the position at the 2024 AGM.

“I am very honoured and grateful to have won Executive of the Year for a second time,” said Murphy. “The Executive works tirelessly to improve our league and advance it into the future of hockey. For me, this is a passion and I am proud of what this group has accomplished and the direction the league is heading.”

Marketer of the Year

After a tie in voting, the 2024-25 Marketer of the Year award went to two individuals – Barry Douglas of the Chilliwack Chiefs and Todd Miller of the Vernon Vipers.

Douglas started with the Chiefs organization in the 1994-95 season when he was their colour commentator on broadcasts and is now the team’s Governor and Vice President of Business Operations. This is the third time he has won this award.

“I am very grateful to receive such a prestigious award,” said Douglas. “I share this with our Chiefs staff, who are a huge part of this recognition. Congratulations to Todd Miller as well who is a great friend and a great marketer.”

Miller, who is the team’s Executive Vice President and Alternate Governor, has been with the Vipers organization since 2003. This is the second time he has been named Marketer of the Year, after winning last season as well.

“Winning BCHL Marketer of the Year for the second time is an incredible honour, especially in a league full of talented professionals,” he said. “Sharing this award with my longtime friend Barry Douglas makes it even more meaningful. This is truly a team award — a reflection of the dedication and creativity of everyone in the Vernon Vipers organization. Their hard work and passion drives everything we do and I’m grateful to be part of such an amazing group.”

Standards Scorecard

The Board approved several updates to the BCHL’s Standards Scorecard, after gathering feedback from across the league. Introduced in 2021, the scorecard acts as a measurable to gauge team operations on and off the ice and has resulted in a significant increase of quality around the BCHL. Teams have added arena features like high-quality video boards and in-game video review capabilities, while also making improvements to team facilities like dressing rooms, team gyms and more to enhance the development resources available to BCHL athletes.

Alliance Leagues

The league approved a formal affiliation and development agreement with the Junior Prospects Hockey League (JPHL) that will facilitate player movement between the two leagues more freely, in order to provide eligible athletes with more opportunities for development and injury rehabilitation.

The BCHL is also excited to build upon a successful first year working with the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) through their affiliation agreement and will once again host them at league events next season to provide exposure in front of BCHL and other junior league scouts.

Strategic Planning

The Board passed two separate five-year strategic plans at the AGM.

The first is a five-year Communications Plan that will see the BCHL focus on investing in and modernizing communications, while also leaning on more of an analytics-based approach when it comes to decision making.

The Board also passed a five-year plan for Officiating and the Department of Player Safety, analyzing current strengths and opportunities and setting measurable goals for the future growth of both programs.

Committee Elections

The following members were elected to league committees at the AGM.

Executive Committee Mike Hawes (Prince George) John Dewar (Cowichan Valley)

Competition Committee Brendan Kenny (Spruce Grove)

Competition Committee Chair Position Mike Hawes (Prince George)

Franchise Committee David Michaud (Victoria)

Franchise Committee Chair Position Rich Murphy (Trail)

Marketing Committee Shane Muche (Langley)

Futures Committee Stefanie Weber (Alberni Valley)



League Staffing

Formerly the Chief Executive Officer and Commissioner before that, Chris Hebb has shifted his role to Chief Strategic Officer, focusing on bigger picture league items as well as sponsorship.