Vancouver Radio Ratings – Spring 2025 – “The Spring Book” – CBC Remains #1

Vancouver/Winnipeg/Toronto (Broadcast Dialogue/David Bray) – Major markets such as Vancouver have four rating periods a year.

As always David Bray, President of Bray & Partners Communications provides the breakdown.

With this book, radio retains an average weekly reach of 81% for Canadians A12+. In home represents 50% of tuning. Out of home represents 50% of tuning.

The latest PPM release from Numeris completes the 13-week period covering Feb. 24-May 25, 2025.

Vancouver: CBC Radio One grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 14.1% share of hours tuned (up from 13.0%). Taking the top spot for F25-54, is Move 103.5 with an 18.1% share (down from 21.5%). Rock 101 holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering an 11.7% share, followed by CFOX at 10.9%. Move 103.5 is out in front for M18-34 with a 15.0% share of hours tuned. When it comes to Women 18-34, Move also takes a huge lead with 36.0% (up from 33.8%.)

Fraser Valley numbers are only tabulated once a year, in the fall.