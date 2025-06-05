Hope RCMP Want to Return Stolen Patch Collection to Rightful Owner

Hope/Fraser Valley – On May 28, 2025, the Hope RCMP located a large collection of patches in the 1200 Block of 6th Ave in Hope. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in returning the collection to its rightful owner.

This collection of patches likely took many years to compile and may hold some significant sentimental value to someone out there and we would like to see it gets returned , says S/Sgt Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information regarding the ownership of this collection to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-796-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2025-21360