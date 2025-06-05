First Serious Heat Wave of Summer 2025 Coming This Weekend

Fraser Valley (Environment Canada) – Break out the lotion, and hydrate!

4:00 PM PDT Thursday 5 June 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

This is an Early Season Heat Event.

A period of elevated temperatures is expected from this Saturday to early next week.

South Coast and parts of Vancouver Island.

A ridge of high pressure is bringing high temperatures to the region. Daytime highs are expected to be in the high 20’s to low 30’s with overnight lows in the low to mid teens. High temperatures will persist into early next week.

Early season heat can be significant due to the lack of acclimatization to elevated temperatures.

Keep your house cool. Block the sun by closing curtains or blinds. Watch for the effects of heat illness: heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions. Fans alone cannot effectively lower core body temperature, especially for older adults. Use fans to pull in cooler air from outdoors, but if you or someone you care for is experiencing symptoms of heat illness, find a cooler space.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #BCStorm.