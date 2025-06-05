CUPW Files Unfair Labour Practice Complaint Against Canada Post

Montreal – NOTE – The mail continues to move across the country, and the overtime ban remains in place.

On Tuesday June 3, 2025, CUPW filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Canada Post under sections 94 (1) and 97 (1) of the Canada Labour Code. The complaint stems from the employer bargaining directly with members, knowingly interfering with the Union’s exclusive bargaining rights and purposefully trying to discredit the reputation of the Union.

Some of the things the employer has done include providing offers and information behind the offers directly to members of the Union without providing all the documents to the Union.

The employer also used captive audience meetings, videos, press releases, documents, televisions, portable data terminals, QR codes, etc., all leading to the Canada Post website “negotiations hub” in an effort to bypass the Union. The employer put a summary of the offers to members of the Union while using alarmist comments, and misinformation to call into question the reputation and/ or character of the Union and intimidate and coerce union members.

The Union is asking the CIRB to order Canada Post to stop this interference, level the playing field by giving the Union opportunity to rebut the employer’s misinformation on their platforms and order damages to the Union and members.

On May 30, Canada Post sent a letter to Minister Patty Hajdu, responsible for Jobs and Families, asking her to use her power under section 108.1 of the Canada Labour Code to force a vote on the Employer’s latest offers for both bargaining units.