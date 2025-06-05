BUSINESS OPINION – Precious Metals Continue in a Strong Bull Market! Why?

Chilliwack – (Bill Westmacott, Owner, Life Insurance Broker in BC, and Wealth Solutions Provider.) – Gold, silver, and lesser precious metals, such as platinum, continue to rise amid global trade tensions, a growing bond market crisis stemming from excessive global debt, and war uncertainty. I have warned for years that we are in a war cycle that often lasts a decade or longer (as other cycle experts, such as Ray Dalio and Dr. Charles Nenner, have also warned), and precious metals tend to thrive in periods of geopolitical risk and economic turmoil. I have been concerned that the longer the war between Russia and Ukraine goes on (now over 3 years), the risk of it spilling over into Europe increases. Yesterday’s attack by Ukraine against Russian military bases and destroying numerous planes will have serious consequences. Remember, it is NATO countries supplying high-tech weapons and intelligence to Ukraine. We also have the Middle East war that has continued for over 600 days, and with no sign of it ending anytime soon. These and other serious issues will push gold and silver to much higher prices! I will provide my price targets later.

So gold has jumped over $1500 US in less than two years (October 2023 gold low was $1823 US, and today $3375 US)? The two main drivers have been China’s massive accumulation (government agencies and hundreds of millions of citizens). Commodity experts estimate China now has over 50 tonnes of gold and growing (government & individuals). Other major purchasers continue to be Russia, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Singapore and Turkey. Second, there has been feverous buying by Central Banks for several years now (Poland, Turkey, India, China, Azerbaijan, etc). The USA has been on a major shopping spree of gold bullion this year, most likely to refill the empty Fort Knox vaults that have not been audited since the 1950s. The USA is supposed to have over 8000 tonnes, but there has been speculation that the gold was leased out years ago. But we will most likely never learn the truth.

So, should you purchase gold? I have strong convictions after studying this market for over 15 years, gold will exceed $10,000 US in the next decade or less. Why? As country after country runs large and unsustainable deficits (we now have over 330 trillion of global debt), there will be a need to refinance these debts by Central Banks further printing and devaluing fiat currencies and expect another serious wave of inflation as this plays out in the coming years. When we have another financial crisis or acceleration of wars, we will see the money printing machine go into overdrive in the 10s of trillions. Gold and silver will explode higher when the next big money print happens. I strongly recommend having a position in gold and silver before this all unfolds. Gold will most likely rise to $4000 US by year-end or early 2026. Gold has strong support at $3200, but if that were to break, the risk on the downside is about $2950 US. If a correction were to occur, this would be a great time to purchase.

I have discussed in the recent past the 4 years of significant silver shortfall in production compared to the growing demand for silver based on its incredible properties in dozens of high-demand applications (Solar, 100’s technology uses, medical, and wealth preservation). For green energy and transport, silver will be in record demand for decades. Again, we have seen an outstanding upside in silver since its recent low of $20.90 in October 2023, and today we are at $34.65 US (that’s $50 CA per ounce). I have a strong conviction that silver will break through $50US this year or higher due to the growing war and economic stresses. Many of the top silver experts are forecasting silver in the $100 US plus range in the next couple of years. I interviewed Peter Krauth (One of Canada’s top silver analysts) a few years ago, and he continues to hold to his forecast of $300 US silver. That is a 10-fold return from here if he proves right. In 2025, silver YTD has been up about 18%. Silver has strong support and $32 US, but if that breaks, we could see $28.75 US or so. That would be a great buying opportunity!

So, what are you going to do? Sadly, most Canadians will do nothing. I have helped dozens of clients purchase millions of dollars of gold and silver over the last 15 years. Much of my client’s wealth has grown 5 to 10-fold to date, and I see a similar scenario playing out in the coming years. Imagine putting 20, 50 or 100k or more, and we see a 5 to 10-fold increase to your wealth. For many, that could pay off a mortgage or provide a large down payment on a new home. Some new clients start with a few thousand dollars, or as of Monday, one client purchased another 250K of silver. If you need guidance on what to purchase and how much to protect your wealth, please reach out to me. Ask me about my client discount from posted rates. I can help clients anywhere in Canada or the USA. We vault our client’s wealth outside of the banking system for maximum protection with a world-class vault at very fair rates. Audited, segregated, allocated in your name only and 100% insured.

If you already have a position in gold and silver, just keep adding on any pullbacks as I do. Those who have no gold or silver, I strongly recommend you take a position, whether a few thousand or hundreds of thousands. The key is to have a position and add to it as you are able. Gold and silver protect your purchasing power (as fiat currencies will continue to devalue), enable you to outpace inflation, diversify your wealth, and provide the potential for significant upside over the coming 5 to 10 years. Gold is the second-best-performing asset in 2025 (approx. 30% ROI), outpacing all stock markets, and only Bitcoin has done better. Gold has been the best asset for the last 25 years, and provided over double the return compared to the S&P 500 index!