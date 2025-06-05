Abbotsford Schools – Celebrating Long Term Service – Carla Campbell (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – After 42 years in the Abbotsford School District, Carla Campbell has seen education from nearly every angle. From teaching early primary to mentoring future leaders, her story is one of lifelong learning, community roots, and unwavering care for students.

What inspired you to stay in the Abbotsford School District for over four decades?

Abbotsford is my home—it’s where I went to high school and raised my children. They all went to school in this district, so it’s been a big part of our family’s life. I’ve also had the chance to do so many different things—teaching in elementary and high school, working in curriculum and HR, becoming an administrator. I don’t know if I would’ve had those opportunities anywhere else.

What do you love most about working in this district?

It’s a beautiful place. You’ve got the mountains, the valley, and you’re close to Vancouver without the high cost of living. Even though the community has grown, it still feels like a small town. There are also so many opportunities in the district—for staff and students. Whether it’s career programs or sports academies, there’s something for everyone.

Do you have a favourite memory from your time in the district?

One of the most impactful moments was when I started working with at-risk teens at one of our high schools. These students had so much resilience. When we gave them a safe and supportive place, they really thrived. Just recently, I ran into a former student who’s now a mom and an EA in our district. She was surprised I remembered her—but how could I forget? Moments like that are why I’ve stayed all these years.

How did the district support your growth?

I’ve always been someone who needs variety, and the district really supported that. I started as a Grade 1 teacher, worked my way up through the grades, and eventually took on leadership roles. I worked as a helping teacher, went back to school for my master’s, and became a vice-principal. I’ve even done work in HR. Now I’m retired, but I’m back covering at an elementary school—full circle!

What do you hope your legacy will be?

I hope I’ve made a difference for kids—that I helped make their lives better. And I hope I’ve supported young educators along the way. I’ve had the chance to mentor many people, especially women considering leadership. That’s something I’ve really valued, and I’m grateful the district gave me space to do it.

What was your experience like as a helping teacher?

It was one of the best learning experiences I’ve had. I worked with department heads at secondary schools, helped them share ideas and supported different school initiatives. I got to visit schools, learn from amazing educators, and pass along what I learned. It pushed me to grow and gave me a broader perspective on teaching and leadership.

Work alongside amazing coworkers like Carla Campbell, and check out our open positions at abbyschools.ca/careers.