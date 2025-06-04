Skip to content

Fraser Canyon Hospital Receives Five IV Pumps from Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Fraser Canyon Hospital Receives Five IV Pumps from Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Fraser Valley (Dr. Lakhbir K. Jassal) – The team at Fraser Canyon Hospital extend a big thank you to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) for their generous purchase of five IV pumps. These much-needed devices will make a significant difference in helping to provide safe and effective treatment to patients-in-care.
An infusion pump, also known as an IV pump, is a medical device used to deliver fluids, medications, or nutrients into a patient’s circulatory system. A single IV pump administers a certain amount of fluid into a person’s body every hour, imagine doing this manually – it would be time-consuming and hard to manage.
The five IV pumps, thanks to the donors of the FVHCF, will help patients-in-care and health care teams at Fraser Canyon Hospital.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts