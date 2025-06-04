Fraser Canyon Hospital Receives Five IV Pumps from Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Fraser Valley (Dr. Lakhbir K. Jassal) – The team at Fraser Canyon Hospital extend a big thank you to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) for their generous purchase of five IV pumps. These much-needed devices will make a significant difference in helping to provide safe and effective treatment to patients-in-care.

An infusion pump, also known as an IV pump, is a medical device used to deliver fluids, medications, or nutrients into a patient’s circulatory system. A single IV pump administers a certain amount of fluid into a person’s body every hour, imagine doing this manually – it would be time-consuming and hard to manage.

The five IV pumps, thanks to the donors of the FVHCF, will help patients-in-care and health care teams at Fraser Canyon Hospital.