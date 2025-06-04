Chilliwack Rotary Providing Funding for Accessible Parking Projects Near Trails

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is pleased to announce that 16 new accessible parking spots have been added to parks and trails in our city, thanks to the help of a donation of $25,000 from the Rotary Club of Chilliwack.

Chilliwack’s parks and trails are a valuable amenity, offering numerous locations for residents to enjoy. As part of the City’s ongoing commitment to ensuring everyone can enjoy our outdoor amenities, we continually look for ways to improve accessibility.

“In alignment with the goals in the Mayor’s Task Force on Inclusion, Diversity, and Accessibility Action Plan, we continue to work toward improving the City’s facilities, services, parks, and public spaces for persons with disabilities,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “We are grateful to work with the Rotary Club of Chilliwack on the addition of these new accessible parking spaces, which demonstrate our continued commitment to accessibility and inclusion in Chilliwack.”

“The Rotary Club of Chilliwack is proud to have partnered with the City of Chilliwack to provide these new accessible parking spots on the Vedder Greenway to help reduce barriers,” said Nigel Lennie, President of the Rotary Club of Chilliwack.

The new accessible parking spots can be found at the following locations:

Qoqó:lem Park (45076 Vedder Mountain Road)

Chilliwack Community Forest (51642 Allan Road)

Vedder Greenway/Rotary Trail:

Vedder Park (45450 Petawawa Road)

Lickman Road (Vedder Rotary Trail North)

Hopedale Road West (Vedder Rotary Trail North)

Fisherman’s Corner Parking (41851 No. 3 Road)

Bergman Road (Vedder Rotary Trail South)

Browne Road (Vedder Rotary Trail South)

Giesbrecht Road (Vedder Rotary Trail South)