Chilliwack Fire – Kitchen Fire on Bonavista Street

Chilliwack – On Wednesday morning at approximately 7:45 AM, Chilliwack Fire Department quickly responded to a structure fire in the 10000 block of Bonavista Street, with the call being escalated to a second alarm due to multiple reports.


Upon arrival, crews discovered actively sounding smoke alarms and smoke venting from the roof. Fortunately, the homeowner had already safely called out their family pet before firefighters entered. Firefighters swiftly confirmed an active kitchen fire and brought it under control quickly. The swift actions of crews from Halls 1, & 4 resulted in minimal fire damage to the structure. However, significant smoke damage will unfortunately displace the residents until remediation is completed.


British Columbia Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and the RCMP were also on scene to provide support. We are pleased to report that there were no injuries to either firefighters or the public.
The fire remains under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department, though initial findings suggest it was an accidental kitchen fire.
Kitchen fires are a leading cause of residential fires.

