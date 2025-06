Chilliwack – On the heels of a successful season for the BCHL Chilliwack Chiefs ( yes we know we didn’t finish off Brooks for the Fred Page Cup), comes another major accolade.

After a tie in voting, this year we have two winners of the BCHL 2024-25 Marketer of the Year Award!



The co-winners are Barry Douglas of the Chilliwack Chiefs and Todd Miller of the @vernonvipers.

More to come.