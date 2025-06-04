Skip to content

AbbyPD – $500,000 in Stolen Property Recovered Following Targeted Crime Crackdown

Abbotsford- Between January 1st and May 1st, 2025, Abbotsford Police observed a 67% increase in property crime in the Sumas Prairie area compared to the same period in 2024.

AbbyPD has identified several repeat prolific property offenders believed to be actively involved in the recent surge in criminal activity within the area.

In response, the AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) launched an investigation targeting these individuals. On May 20th, 2025, with support from the AbbyPD Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (LMDIERT), and the LMD Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS), a search warrant was executed at a property in the 39900 block of Campbell Road in Abbotsford. A second search warrant was executed on May 23rd, 2025, at a property in the 8700 block of Miles Road in Mission.

The searches resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of stolen property, including:

1 skid steer
The estimated total value of the recovered stolen property is approximately $500,000.
The CRU investigation remains ongoing as Detectives continue to follow the evidence
with the goal of advancing these files to the charge approval stage

3 vehicles

5 ATVs/UTVs

2 motorcycles

1 travel trailer

1 tractor

AbbyPD – $500,000 in Stolen Property Recovered Following Targeted Crime Crackdown May 2025

