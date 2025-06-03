UPDATE – 2025 UFV Legacy Award Honours Include Dr.’s Point, Archibald, Minter, MacLean

Chilliwack — As the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) wrapped up its 50th anniversary celebrations in early April, supporters who played key roles in building the institution over the decades were honoured with Legacy Awards by President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Joanne MacLean.

The awards were presented at a special ceremony hosted by Dr. MacLean, recognizing individuals who have made a lasting impact on UFV’s growth and development. Among the honourees were former UFV presidents, chancellors, Board of Governors chairs, and Alumni Association Board chairs.

Legacy Awards were also presented to key supporters representing each phase of UFV’s history.

“The Legacy Award was created to celebrate UFV’s 50th anniversary and to recognize individuals whose lasting impact has profoundly shaped this institution,” MacLean said. “Each of our 50 recipients has played a pivotal role in a stage of UFV’s growth and evolution — from its beginnings as Fraser Valley College in 1974, to its transformation into the University College of the Fraser Valley in 1991, and ultimately, to becoming the University of the Fraser Valley in 2008.

“Their work has embodied UFV’s mission of engaging learners, transforming lives, and building community. Through their dedication, they have exemplified our core values of inclusivity, integrity, excellence, and community. The university would not be what it is today without their contributions.”

Many honourees returned to campus for the ceremony. Family members of those who have passed away attended to accept awards on their behalf. Those honoured included former presidents — also known as principals in the early days — the late Dr. Larry Blake (served 1974–79), the late Dr. Barry Moore (1979–87), Dr. Peter Jones (1987–97), Dr. Skip Bassford (1998–09), and Dr. Mark Evered (2009–17). Dick Bate (1998) and Jackie Hogan (2017–18) were recognized for serving as interim presidents. Dick was also honoured, along with Erling Close, for being founding deans of Fraser Valley College. Both started in 1975 when they were in their early 30s.

Current and former chancellors who were honoured included founding chancellor Dr. Brian Minter (2008–15), who was also thanked for his service as past chair of UFV’s Board of Governors, Dr. Gwen Point (2015–18), Dr. Andy Sidhu (2018–24), and current chancellor Q’um Q’um Xiiem Dr. Jo-ann Archibald.

Current and former board chairs honoured included founding board chair the late Doug Hamilton (1974–79), and first vice-chair Dr. Norman Crabtree (1974–77), the late Betty Meagher (1979–82), the late Ross Belsher (1982–84), the late Bill Harris (1984–87), the late John Wiens (1987–90), Dr. Brian Minter (1990–94, also honoured for his service as chancellor), the late Dr. Noel Hall (1994–99), the late Dr. Phyllis Stenson (1999–02), Dr. Rob Nicklom (2002–08), Rod Thomson (2008–11), Larry Stinson (2011–13), Barry Delaney (2013–16), John Pankratz (2016–19 and 2020–present), and interim chair Nash Gill (2020).

Alumni Association board chairs recognized included founding chair Terry-Lynn Stone (2000–01) who served before the association was incorporated as a society, Stacey Irwin (2001–08), Tony Luck (2008–13), Jason Barnes (2013–14), Nik Venema (2015–17), Navtej Singh Bains (2017–19), Ali Siemens (2019–20), Derek Froese (2020–21), Derrick Uittenbosch (2021–23), and Tony Dhaliwal (2023–present). Members of the Indigenous community who fostered strong relationships between UFV and local First Nations were also honoured. These included Siyamtelot Shirley D. Leon and Dr. William Mussell, both of whom served on the Board of Governors (then called College Council) in UFV’s early years, Grand Chief Clarence (Kat) Pennier, who has advanced Reconciliation and Indigenous education across the institution, Siyamiyateliyot Dr. Elizabeth Phillips, a UFV honorary degree recipient and last fluent speaker of the Halq’eméylem language, and Chief Mark Point, who has guided UFV in Indigenization for decades.

Community members who were instrumental in helping UFV during its early stages were also honoured. From the Fraser Valley College (FVC) era, these included the late William Day, who led the 1973 task force studying the feasibility of a college in the Fraser Valley, and the late Eric Woodroff, who served on a steering committee for the 1973 task force and became FVC’s first administrator.

For the University College of the Fraser Valley era, UFV recognized Dr. Jaclyn Rea and Sue Gadsby — two students and single mothers who in 1991 co-founded the Community Coalition to Support the University College Proposal. Their work played a crucial role in securing university-college status for Fraser Valley College, enabling the launch of bachelor’s degree programs. Jaclyn and Sue were helped by the FVC Access Committee, an internal committee with a mandate to explore options for expanding post-secondary in the Fraser Valley. The late Dr. Jack Gaston, chair of that committee and longtime history faculty member, was also honoured with a legacy award. John Smith, former Abbotsford school board chair, council member, and Chilliwack-based banker, was recognized for helping with both the UCFV and UFV campaigns. In the 2000s he chaired the Friends of UCFV, a community group focused on gaining regional university status for UCFV. Vice-chair David Sliman was also presented with a legacy award. Two local politicians, John Les and John Jansen, were recognized for the support they provided to UFV over the years when they were serving as MLAs. Jansen also supported the university during his time as president of the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO). As UFV looks ahead to its next chapter, the Legacy Award recipients stand as a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and community in shaping a university that continues to transform lives and serve the Fraser Valley with pride.

From student to Chancellor: Gwen Point’s journey leads to honorary degree from UFV

Gwen Point 2025 — Dr. Gwen Point started at the University of the Fraser Valley (then Fraser Valley College) as an upgrading student in the 1980s, and went on to a career in education, eventually returning to UFV as a faculty member, and then Chancellor.

Dr. Gwen Point had a thirst for learning from an early age. But like many Indigenous children, she faced barriers that made it difficult for her to thrive in the education system.

She persevered, never giving up on her dream. Success followed, but not without struggle. She earned her bachelor’s degree. And her master’s degree. And a doctorate. Eventually, she became Chancellor at the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV), where she had enrolled as an upgrading student decades earlier and later taught for several years.

In recognition of her achievements and the shining example she provides for Indigenous people, Point is receiving an honorary degree from UFV at its afternoon convocation ceremony at 2:30 pm on June 10.

Point could read by age 6. Health concerns had her confined inside while other children were out playing. The school librarian knew to send books her way. And she eagerly awaited the arrival of the regional library bookmobile when it made regular visits to her home community of Sts’ailes, near Agassiz. Her love of reading gave her an edge.

“A lot of Indigenous students struggled with education because of cultural differences,” Point recalls. “We were raised in an oral tradition, the written word was introduced with the imposed education system.”

She enjoyed learning in her elementary years at the community school in Sts’ailes. But after her father passed away, life became very difficult for her mother and family. Gwen spent her Grade 8 year near Bellingham living with an aunt, and has fond memories of being popular there, and winning a number of awards in academics and sports. She also completed Grade 9 in Ferndale, Washington with again a positive education experience. When she returned to high school in the Fraser Valley, her reception was not so positive. She faced discrimination and racism that drove her to drop out

She put school on the backburner for a few years. She met and married her husband Steven and moved to Skowkale First Nation. They were both determined to pursue an education.

“We both had a passion for learning, but as students and young parents, we struggled financially and barely making ends meet.”

Point became a hairdresser to help support her family while Steven continued into law school. But she held onto her dream of education. When her boss wouldn’t give her a raise, she quit on the spot and went down the road to Fraser Valley College (FVC) to enroll in upgrading.

“Then Betty Urquhart, one of the instructors, told me I could graduate high school by writing my GED, so I did.”

She kept going, taking university-level courses and enrolling in UBC’s Indigenous teacher education program, taking the first two years at FVC’s Chilliwack campus.

And then she came full circle, returning to teach at the community school on the Sts’ailes First Nation.

Along the way she balanced her studies with caring for her three children. Daughter Christine, now District Principal for Indigenous Education for the Fraser-Cascade School District, remembers playing at her mother’s feet under the table in the college classroom. Gwen would bring baby Áʼa:líya, now MLA for Chilliwack-Cultus Lake, to class in a traditional Stó:lō basket.

Point’s career progressed, always with the best interests of Indigenous children as her focus. She worked as an Indigenous support teacher in the Chilliwack School District, then an education manager for Stó:lō Nation government.

“The BC government said that school districts would have to consult with First Nations about how funds designated for Indigenous children were used,” she recalls. “I’d seen a lot of racism and discrimination, and I wanted to support First Nation students to be successful in the education system.”

She created working relationships between local First Nations and school districts that continue to support First Nation student success today.

Eventually, she returned to teaching, this time for the School of Social Work and the History department at UFV. She loved teaching at the university level, and continued part time when her husband Steven became Lieutenant Governor of BC, making her Chatelaine of Government House.

And then UFV came calling, asking her to serve as Chancellor, a volunteer role as the ceremonial head of the university. The Chancellor presides over Convocation, and acts as a community ambassador.

It meant giving up teaching, but Point felt it was important to accept the offer.

“I believe that Indigenous young people need to see one of their own in roles like this. It’s important to inspire them, and being seen in a role like Chancellor can do so without words, just by being in that space.”

As she accepts her honorary Doctor of Laws degree, she’ll be doing it for her whole community.

“I thank the University of the Fraser Valley for this honour. Our Elders share that, when you stand up one of us for praise and recognition, you are standing us all up. For me, that includes my family, my community and my Nation.”