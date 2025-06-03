Streams Foundation Coffee & Talk: Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day – June 21

Chilliwack – Streams Foundation Canada invite you to an important and thought-provoking community conversation featuring Courtney Dowdall, a proud Métis researcher, nationally recognized scholar, and passionate advocate for change. Courtney is completing her doctoral studies at Simon Fraser University and has been honoured at the federal level for her groundbreaking academic work on Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) in Canada. As a Métis woman and community-based researcher, Courtney brings a powerful voice to the table, one that bridges lived experience, Indigenous knowledge, and rigorous scholarship. Her research draws from interviews with frontline professionals around the world and highlights the patterns of coercive control, the ways IPV can escalate toward lethal outcomes, and the systemic gaps that allow this violence to persist.

This Coffee & Talk will spark much-needed dialogue around prevention, intervention, and what it means to build a safer, more informed, and responsive community. Come together to listen, learn, and honour. No prior registration required. Coffee, treats and pizza lunch will be provided to all participants.

Saturday, June 21

11:00 AM

Sardis Library

Streamsfoundation.ca