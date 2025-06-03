Chilliwack Chiefs Hockey Academy U15 AAA Showcase Camp at the Coliseum – July 18 to 20

Chilliwack – The Chiefs U15 AAA Showcase Camp is July 18-20.

Are you a top player looking to explore the BCHL/NCAA path?

This is a great opportunity for players to gain exposure to the Chilliwack Chiefs program & staff, as well as gain valuable experience on the NCAA pathway and some of the important details surrounding it. This camp is built for AAA + level players ONLY (A1, Zone, Academy) born in the 2010 & 2011 age groups who are looking to learn more about the Chiefs organization, the BCHL and the NCAA pathways.

From the Chiefs perspective, this is a fantastic chance to see some of the players rising up through the ranks and get an early look at prospective players for the following seasons.

During the camp players will receive the following:

1 Practice run by the Chilliwack Chiefs Coaching Staff

3 games against top competition

Off-ice training session with the Chilliwack Chiefs strength and conditioning coaches

Facility tours, and an NCAA educational seminar for players and parents

Exit meeting with Chiefs coaching staff, and a detailed report card sent out at the conclusion of camp