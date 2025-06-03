Skip to content

AbbyPD Involved in Ontario Homicide Investigation and Arrest

Abbotsford/Delta/Region of Peel, Ontario – Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau have made arrests in British Columbia in the recent homicide that occurred in Mississauga, Ontario

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at approximately 11:49 a.m., Harjeet Dhadda, a 51-year-old man from Brampton was approached by the suspect and shot multiple times while in a parking lot near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way in Mississauga. The victim later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The suspects fled in a stolen 2018 Black Dodge Challenger, which was recovered shortly following the incident.

After an intensive investigation, two suspects were identified and tracked to Delta, B.C. On May 28 Peel Regional Police, with assistance from officers with the Delta Police Department, Abbotsford Police, Surrey Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, located and arrested Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay, 21-year-old men from Delta, B.C.

The accused appeared before a Justice in Surrey, B.C., before being turned over to Homicide Detectives to be transported back to Ontario, assisted by the British Columbia Sheriff Service to face charges of First-Degree Murder.

Both accused attended a bail hearing June 1, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with information about this incident, including those who may have been in the area and have video footage, are asked to contact Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting  peelcrimestoppers.ca.

“This arrest is a testament to the unwavering perseverance and diligence of our homicide investigators. The strong collaboration with policing partners allows this family to take the next step toward justice for the loss of their loved one. Despite the suspects’ efforts to evade capture, our teams remained focused and relentless. This outcome sends a clear message — no matter how far you run, our teams will find you.” Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police 

