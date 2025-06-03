2025 Mission Downtown Business Association Sip & Stroll Art Walk – Friday June 6

Mission – The Mission Downtown Business Association is inviting you to discover downtown Mission with a Sip & Stroll Art Walk through the heart of the City.

Check in at the Registration Desk at Heritage Dental Center on 2nd Avenue to receive a swag bag filled with snacks, artist information, 1 wine glass, coupons and deals for that evening, and information on where to go next on your evening stroll.

Participating businesses will be featuring local artists on site so you can experience their creations, hear the story behind their journey while enjoying a variety of wine, beer, cider, or some non-alcoholic offerings.

Bring a friend to sip, stroll, and shop the night away!

This year they will be selling tickets onsite (via credit or debit card only) at our registration desk which will be open later until 6:30pm.

Ticket info is here.