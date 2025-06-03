2025 Chilliwack Mural Festival Street Party Performer Lineup – August 15 and 16

Chilliwack – – Chilliwack Mural Festival, presented by the Chilliwack Arts Council, has announced the lineup of performers for the free annual street party in Downtown Chilliwack on August 15 & 16, 2025. Musicians include Mark Ledlin, BAWAH, Black Pontiac, the della kit, and more. The street party has extended its hours for 2025 and will run on Friday, August 15, from 4 to 9pm and on Saturday, August 16, from 12 to 8pm in District 1881 and on Mill Street. In addition to the Street Party, the full Chilliwack Mural Festival runs from August 7–17, featuring free mural tours, artist talks, and a graffiti workshop.

“We’re excited to bring an eclectic mix of performers to this year’s Chilliwack Mural Festival—spanning country, Afrobeats, pop, R&B, and Latin genres, plus dance, magic, street performers, and more,” says Lise Oakley, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Arts Council. “With artists from across Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, and the Okanagan, the festival offers something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming the community for a vibrant weekend of free entertainment, creativity, and connection in the heart of Downtown Chilliwack.”

Returning in 2025, the Chilliwack Mural Festival will include a 1500 sq. ft tent to provide shade over the Sasquatch Stage’s musicians and audience within the Mill Street parking lot. The Sasquatch Stage, presented by The Georgia Straight, will feature country, rock, and indie bands Mark Ledlin, Black Pontiac, The Hausplants, Tayos, and Turquoiser on Friday evening. On Saturday, the stage will include vibrant performances by BAWAH, the della kit, Nette, Brejera, The History of Gunpowder, The ReViberators, Los Grandes, and Blues Hoodoo.

District 1881’s Thunderbird Stage, presented by District 1881, Algra Bros., and The Chilliwack Progress, will showcase yo-yo champion Terrance Wang, brass band Cookin’ with Brass, MDundo Arts drum and dance showcase, the Elektric Collective, and a sideshow performance by Burns the Dragon. Saturday will feature music by DJ Aanam, a dance performance by Creative Outlet, Travis Bernhardt the Magician, The Leading Ladies, the Elektric Collective, Bloco Energia, and Higher Ground Dance with Natasha Gorrie. Saturday will also feature performances by local artists in the Breezeway off Yale Road by Tyla Jones, Philip Kikuchi, Susana Williams, Dia, Etienne Siew, and Dawson Forsey.

The 2025 Street Party will showcase live painting of a new Mural Cube in the Mill Street parking lot by the Chilliwack Visual Arts Association, Wesley Dunlop, Laura Klassen, and Nicole Larson. There will be a 20-ft community graffiti wall hosted by Chad Ferguson, and a community mural painting sponsored by Goodbye Graffiti and led by Chantelle Trainor Matties in Court Lane. Additionally, a community LEGO mural, sponsored by the University of the Fraser Valley, will be available for attendees to help build throughout the weekend.

The Chilliwack Mural Festival showcases arts and culture in Chilliwack and celebrates ten murals that will be painted in 2025. The festival will offer interactive art activities, a kids’ craft zone, food trucks, and the Chilliwack Farmer’s Market in Chilliwack Community Park on Saturday.

We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia, Heritage Canada, and the City of Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Mural festival runs from August 7–17, offering free, family-friendly art and cultural programming. Find the full performer details on the Chilliwack Mural Festival website.