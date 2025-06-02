Support Local Cats This June with Abby Cat Daddy Events Across the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – (Logan Bryan) – Abby Cat Daddy the Feline Advocate Society invites the community to take part in a month of impactful, cat-loving events this June — all in support of feline welfare programs in the Fraser Valley.

June Highlights Include:

Bottle Drives

Drop off your empties (cans, bottles, milk jugs) in clear or blue bags between 11AM–2PM at the following parks:

June 7 – Abbotsford : Ellwood Park (Baseball Parking Lot)

: Ellwood Park (Baseball Parking Lot) June 14 – Mission : Centennial Park (West Parking Lot)

: Centennial Park (West Parking Lot) June 21 – Chilliwack: Watson Glen Park (Library Parking Lot)

Need help? Volunteers are available for local pickups on event days — just message us to arrange it!

Chilliwack Community Market Booth

We’re back at the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market this year!

June 28 – Central Park, 9AM–1PM

Stop by to meet our team, learn more about our rescue efforts, and shop our cat-themed merch!

Summer 50/50 Raffle – Happening Now!

Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20, with the draw at the end of June. The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot — and the more cats we can help.

Buy tickets: https://tinyurl.com/acdsumraf

Where Your Support Goes:

Proceeds from our bottle drives, market booth, and raffle will help fund:

Our long-term goal to open a Thrift Store & Adoption Centre in Abbotsford, creating a permanent resource for rescue and rehoming

Food, litter, and medical supplies for the 70 cats and kittens currently in our care

Our Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program, which addresses overpopulation at the root