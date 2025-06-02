Skip to content

Support Local Cats This June with Abby Cat Daddy Events Across the Fraser Valley

Home
Media
Support Local Cats This June with Abby Cat Daddy Events Across the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – (Logan Bryan) – Abby Cat Daddy the Feline Advocate Society invites the community to take part in a month of impactful, cat-loving events this June — all in support of feline welfare programs in the Fraser Valley.

June Highlights Include:

Bottle Drives
Drop off your empties (cans, bottles, milk jugs) in clear or blue bags between 11AM–2PM at the following parks:

  • June 7 – Abbotsford: Ellwood Park (Baseball Parking Lot)
  • June 14 – Mission: Centennial Park (West Parking Lot)
  • June 21 – Chilliwack: Watson Glen Park (Library Parking Lot)
    Need help? Volunteers are available for local pickups on event days — just message us to arrange it!

Chilliwack Community Market Booth
We’re back at the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market this year!

  • June 28 – Central Park, 9AM–1PM
    Stop by to meet our team, learn more about our rescue efforts, and shop our cat-themed merch!

Summer 50/50 Raffle – Happening Now!
Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20, with the draw at the end of June. The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot — and the more cats we can help.
Buy tickets: https://tinyurl.com/acdsumraf

Where Your Support Goes:
Proceeds from our bottle drives, market booth, and raffle will help fund:

Our long-term goal to open a Thrift Store & Adoption Centre in Abbotsford, creating a permanent resource for rescue and rehoming

Food, litter, and medical supplies for the 70 cats and kittens currently in our care

Our Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program, which addresses overpopulation at the root

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts