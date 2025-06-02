Support Local Cats This June with Abby Cat Daddy Events Across the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – (Logan Bryan) – Abby Cat Daddy the Feline Advocate Society invites the community to take part in a month of impactful, cat-loving events this June — all in support of feline welfare programs in the Fraser Valley.
June Highlights Include:
Bottle Drives
Drop off your empties (cans, bottles, milk jugs) in clear or blue bags between 11AM–2PM at the following parks:
- June 7 – Abbotsford: Ellwood Park (Baseball Parking Lot)
- June 14 – Mission: Centennial Park (West Parking Lot)
- June 21 – Chilliwack: Watson Glen Park (Library Parking Lot)
Need help? Volunteers are available for local pickups on event days — just message us to arrange it!
Chilliwack Community Market Booth
We’re back at the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market this year!
- June 28 – Central Park, 9AM–1PM
Stop by to meet our team, learn more about our rescue efforts, and shop our cat-themed merch!
Summer 50/50 Raffle – Happening Now!
Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20, with the draw at the end of June. The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot — and the more cats we can help.
Buy tickets: https://tinyurl.com/acdsumraf
Where Your Support Goes:
Proceeds from our bottle drives, market booth, and raffle will help fund:
Our long-term goal to open a Thrift Store & Adoption Centre in Abbotsford, creating a permanent resource for rescue and rehoming
Food, litter, and medical supplies for the 70 cats and kittens currently in our care
Our Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program, which addresses overpopulation at the root