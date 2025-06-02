Mission Youth Struck By Car While Riding E Scooter – RCMP Wants to Check In with Him

Mission – RCMP are looking for assistance in identifying a male youth who was struck by a car while riding his e-scooter in Mission on Monday morning (June 2).

Police were called to Mission Secondary School around 8:30 am, after a driver turning into the school parking collided with a boy riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk. The boy reportedly struck the hood of the car and flew a considerable distance off his scooter, but got up on his own and carried on his way. The driver remained at scene and was cooperative with police. Officers reached out to staff at various local elementary and middle schools, but staff were unable to identify the boy. Police want to ensure he is okay, and to get more information from him about what happened.

The boy is described as 12-14 years old, wearing a grey or black hoody with red writing on it, riding a large e-scooter. He was riding eastbound on 7th Avenue past Mission Secondary School, suggesting he may have been on his way to a school east of there. Parents are encouraged to speak to their child if they meet this description, to ensure they do not need medical attention, and to also contact Mission RCMP with more information about what happened. Any other witnesses also contact police, at 604-826-7161, file 25-6339.