2025 Canada Day – Chilliwack – Exhibition Field

Chilliwack – Canada Day Chilliwack Tuesday July 1 at Exhibition Field

After a full day of activities for the whole family, the Clearview Demolition Drone Show is back for everyone to enjoy at Chilliwack’s Canada Day event at Exhibition Field (9145 Corbould Street).

From 8 – 11 am, residents are invited to start off the day with a delicious Sardis Kiwanis pancake breakfast ($10 per person or $25 per family) at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould Street), before enjoying a variety of free activities around Chilliwack, including free skates at the Chilliwack Coliseum (1 – 2:30 pm) and Sardis Sports Complex (10 – 11:30 am), as well as free admission to the Chilliwack Museum from 10 am – 2 pm.

Don’t forget to visit the Landing Leisure Centre (10 am – 12 pm) or the Cheam Leisure Centre (1 – 3 pm) for a Toonie swim.

After 5 pm on July 1, head to Exhibition Field (9145 Corbould Street) for live music and entertainment on the Save-On Foods Stage, food trucks, and a variety of family-friendly activities, including the RE/MAX Kids and Tots Zone. Back again this year is the spectacular drone show sponsored by Clearview Demolition.

“It’s always great to see everyone down at Exhibition Field for our annual Canada Day event,” said Mayor Popove. “Chilliwack folks know how to make this welcoming community event more fun year after year, and I’m sure this year will be no different. We’ll see you there!”

Canada Day in Chilliwack is funded in part by the Government of Canada and corporate partnerships. For more information and up-to-date schedules, visit chilliwack.com/CanadaDay.