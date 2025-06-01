Skip to content

Mission Community Services – Family Friendly Fundraiser – Friday July 18 at Centennial Park

Mission Community Services – Family Friendly Fundraiser – Friday July 18 at Centennial Park

Mission – MCSS is organizing a family-friendly fundraiser taking place Friday, July 18th at Centennial Park in Mission. This event will bring together local families, volunteers, and service partners for a day of fun and connection—featuring children’s activities, live entertainment, outdoor games, face painting, and a community BBQ. All proceeds will support MCSS outreach programs such as their Food Centre, Mobile Community Outreach Unit, and more. 

For more information on their community programs – https://missioncommunityservices.com/

