UPDATE on Homicide of 15 Year Old at Larch Park – Still Searching for Suspects – GoFundMe Set Up For Family – Petition to Change Park Name in Honour

Abbotsford – MAY 31 UPDATE – After further investigation, two youths who were previously arrested by police near the scene have since been cleared of their involvement. They were not responsible for the stabbing and have been released to their parents.

The investigation is at its infancy and early indications suggest this incident was not random.

IHIT is identifying the 15-year-old victim as Billy Ledoux in hopes of advancing the investigation.

“Billy was only 16 years old and had his whole life ahead of him,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and classmates. As the community mourns the loss of Billy, his family asks that all come together to remember and celebrate his life. They are encouraging the community to seek peace, not revenge.”

“We believe there are individuals who know what happened to Billy and we are asking them to do the right thing by contacting IHIT.”

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Larch Park between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., or who may have dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

In an update to FVN from change.org, Community members are rallying to rename Larch Park in Abbotsford to Ledoux Park in memory of Billy Ledoux, who was killed in the park on May 25. That link is here.

ORIGINAL STORY – At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening (May 25) Abbotsford Police Department Patrol officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Larch Park, located in the 2600 block of Beck Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a male youth suffering from critical, life-threatening injuries. Despite the immediate efforts of bystanders and first responders, the youth tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Friends of the victim reached out to FVN to identify him as 15 year old Billy Ledoux. There is a GoFundMe page set up for the family. That link is here.,

Two youth suspects have been arrested. Larch Park was closed to the public as a significant police presence remained in the area. Early indications suggest this incident to be targeted and not random.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit launched an investigation and transitioned the case to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Larch Park between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., or who may have dashcam footage from the area, is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD File 2025-21680