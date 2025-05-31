TINA The Ultimate Tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Monday June 9 (INTERVIEW and VIDEO)

Chilliwack – TINA The Ultimate Tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll is finally making its way back to Canada! Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner with this full stage production brimming with Tina hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s.

Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner, brimming with iconic hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s. Featuring the powerful, raspy vocals, high-intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence of South African Caroline Borole (as seen on South African Idols) live on stage, complete with her international band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers to make this SIMPLY THE BEST tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner.

Hear all the energetic rock and soulful RnB hits that made Tina one of the 20th century’s biggest names in music: (Simply) The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It, River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, We Don’t Need Another Hero, What You Get is What You See, Private Dancer, It Takes Two and many more.

Ticket info is here

$76.70 – Adult

$47.70 – Child

$71.10 – Group Rate 6+

June 9, 2025 – 8:00 pm