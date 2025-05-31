FOUND SAFE Chilliwack RCMP Search for 65 Year Old Rene Simon

Chilliwack – RCMP confirm that the 65-year-old man reported missing on May 30, 2025 has been located, and he is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.
ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Rene Simon, who was reported missing on May 30, 2025.
Rene Simon was last seen on May 30, 2025.
Description of Rene Simon:
- Caucasian man
- 65 years
- 5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
- 170 lbs (77 kg)
- brown hair
- green eyes
He was last seen wearing (similar to attached “standing profile” photo):
- grey jogging pants
- white shirt
- beige hoodie
- white shoes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rene Simon is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).