FOUND SAFE Chilliwack RCMP Search for 65 Year Old Rene Simon

Chilliwack – RCMP confirm that the 65-year-old man reported missing on May 30, 2025 has been located, and he is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Rene Simon, who was reported missing on May 30, 2025.

Rene Simon was last seen on May 30, 2025.

Description of Rene Simon:

  • Caucasian man
  • 65 years
  • 5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
  • 170 lbs (77 kg)
  • brown hair
  • green eyes

He was last seen wearing (similar to attached “standing profile” photo):

  • grey jogging pants
  • white shirt
  • beige hoodie
  • white shoes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rene Simon is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

