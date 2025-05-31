FOUND SAFE Chilliwack RCMP Search for 65 Year Old Rene Simon

Chilliwack – RCMP confirm that the 65-year-old man reported missing on May 30, 2025 has been located, and he is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Rene Simon, who was reported missing on May 30, 2025.

Rene Simon was last seen on May 30, 2025.

Description of Rene Simon:

Caucasian man

65 years

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

170 lbs (77 kg)

brown hair

green eyes

He was last seen wearing (similar to attached “standing profile” photo):

grey jogging pants

white shirt

beige hoodie

white shoes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rene Simon is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).