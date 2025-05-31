3PM SATURDAY UPDATE Abbotsford Costco Parking Lot Fire

Abbotsford – From Abbotsford Police Department – The main entrance to the Costco parking lot is currently CLOSED as Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service (AFRS) deals with a vehicle fire (F150 truck).

AbbyPD was dispatched at 1:24 p.m. following reports of an electric vehicle explosion.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

AFRS is expected to remain on scene for an extended period to fully extinguish the fire and ensure safety. Crews used fire blankets to smother the flames.

Please anticipate significant delays in the area.

There are social media reports that the back end of the vehicle “literally melted”.