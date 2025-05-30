RCMP Off-Road Reconciliation Ride Included Members of Sts’ailes and Soowahlie First Nations

Fraser Valley (Chilliwack RCMP) – Last week, members of the Indigenous Policing Services joined community members from Sts’ailes and Soowahlie First Nations for the third annual Off-Road Reconciliation Ride.



This meaningful event brought together Indigenous leaders, community members, and RCMP officers for a day of connection and cultural exchange. Traveling by ATV/UTV through the traditional territories of the Sts’ailes First Nation, participants journeyed along the west side of Harrison Lake to Weaver Lake area.



The day was filled with shared stories, a communal meal, and time around the fire – fostering trust, understanding, and strong relationships.



The Reconciliation Ride reflects the RCMP’s ongoing commitment to reconciliation and relationship-building with Indigenous communities, supporting the goals of the Community Tripartite Agreements (CTAs).



As Grand Chief Doug Kelly shared: “This is reconciliation in action.”