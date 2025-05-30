Lunch At Allen’s … Farewell Tour – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Thursday June 12 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – As the saying goes ‘all good things must come to an end’ and so it is with Lunch At Allen’s, who have embarked on a country-wide Farewell Tour. Coming together in 2004, for what was meant to be a one-off 8-date tour presented as a song-writer’s circle, the four renowned artists discovered a soul-warming joie de vivre in performing together … and so began 20 years of camaraderie touring the country coast to coast.

Lunch At Allen’s is a musical powerhouse comprising four remarkable Canadian talents: Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church, Marc Jordan and Ian Thomas. As individuals, they have written for or sung on over 25,000,000 CDs, penning hits forJosh Groban, Chicago, Bonnie Raitt, America, Santana, Cher and Rod Stewart, as well as Murray’s Farmer’s Song, Marc’s Marina Del Rey and Ian’s Painted Ladies, just to name a few. These three artists have come together adding the incredible voice of Cindy Church (Quartette, Great Western Orchestra) to form Lunch At Allen’s. Attending their stage show is to embark on an intimate musical journey replete with laughter and personal anecdotes, familiar favourites and new material, fashioning an unforgettable evening’s entertainment …from their hearts …to your soul.

“You would be hard pressed to find another Canadian ensemble with more collective depth of influence over Canada’s musical landscape than Lunch At Allen’s.” – The Beat Magazine

Reserved seating tickets for Lunch At Allen’s … Farewell Tour! are $77.00 (plus tax, facility fees included, additional surcharges may apply), and are available from the box offices listed below. Showtime is 7:30pm.

June 12 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Box Office: 604-391-7469