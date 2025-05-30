Skip to content

Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” May 30

Home
Crime
Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” May 30

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

YOUNG, Brodie

YOUNG, Brodie Crimestoppers

Age: 37

Height: 5’8” ft

Weight: 241lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Uttering Threats to Cause Death/Bodily Harm, Assault with a Weapon, and Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

Warrant in effect: May 6, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts