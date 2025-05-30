Construction Starts on New Classrooms for 10 Schools in BC Including Abbotsford Middle School

Abbotsford/Victoria – Construction has started on new classrooms at 10 schools, adding more than 1,700 new student spaces for growing communities throughout B.C.

“The demand for school spaces is growing in communities across B.C., and we’re working urgently to deliver schools faster,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “We’re working to speed up delivery and our historic capital investments are making real progress across the province, strengthening communities and ensuring students have the schools and classrooms they need to succeed.”

Since the beginning of 2025, construction on dozens of new classrooms for K-12 students has begun in Langley, Abbotsford, Kelowna, qathet (Powell River), Comox, Nanaimo, Pemberton and Prince Rupert. These classrooms represent $340 million in funding from the Province to ensure students are learning in safe and modern environments, in their neighbourhoods.

Langley school district

A 12-classroom addition to Langley Secondary, adding 300 seats.

An eight-classroom prefabricated addition to Nicomekl Elementary, adding 200 seats.

A six-classroom prefabricated addition to Lynn Fripps Elementary, adding 150 seats.

A site acquisition to build a new elementary school in the southwest Latimer area.

Abbotsford school district

An eight-classroom prefabricated addition to Abbotsford Middle school, adding 200 seats.

Abbotsford Middle School Google Earth – 2025