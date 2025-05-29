UPDATE – Mt Agassiz Fire – “Being Held” – Do Not Interfere With Crews

Agassiz/Kent – With wildfire season underway and the first 30C day of the year behind us, it’s not surprising that you will get these updates.

From Agassiz Fire Department – Be advised that the Agassiz Fire Department is aware of the fire on Mount Agassiz (Scarleth Lake). BC Wildfire Service is actively working on this fire and updates can be found at: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…

Please note that all individuals travelling in this area should respect the firefighting efforts.