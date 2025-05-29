Upcoming Renovations at Kw’iystexw “Raise It Up” Cheam First Nation Supportive Housing Program

Cheam First Nations – From Cheam First Nation – Upcoming renovations that will be taking place at the Kw’iystexw “Raise It Up” Cheam First Nation Supportive Housing Program:



• Between now and June 2nd, site preparation (gravel) will commence on the space next to the Supportive Housing for the arrival of 3 bunkhouses.

• June 2nd – bunkhouses and washrooms will arrive, and amenities (power) will be hooked up

• June 6th – all current house guests of the Supportive Housing will be relocated to temporary rooms in the bunkhouses, and maintenance will assist with furniture placement

• Renovations will then commence to ensure the Supportive Housing space is up to code, such as receiving substantial safety upgrades which include a fire suppression sprinkler system, mobility upgrades for the showers, enhanced drainage in the laundry facilities & washrooms to mitigate potential flooding

• The lobby is also being extended to provide better accommodation and oversight for staff, which will help them support the community more efficiently